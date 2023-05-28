Credit Suisse Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $260.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.19.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $217.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.24.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.