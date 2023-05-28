Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.67 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008170 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

