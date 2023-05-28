Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Cresco Labs Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $459.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
