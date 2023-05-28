CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

CSPCY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.61. 154,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,305. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.28.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

