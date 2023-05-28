CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
CSPCY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.61. 154,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,305. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.28.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
