CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$15.26 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.91.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.