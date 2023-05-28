Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) & SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Head to Head Analysis

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curtiss-Wright and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 1 4 0 2.80 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus price target of $186.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.0% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 11.81% 16.54% 7.35% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.56 billion 2.39 $294.35 million $8.04 19.82 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets, including industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters, sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft, and surface technology services, such as shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment includes Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions for battlefield network management, and electro

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

