D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $138.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.23.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.