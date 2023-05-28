Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,907,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,031.3 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $19.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Daifuku Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

