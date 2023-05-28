Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dalrada Financial Price Performance
Shares of DFCO remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 152,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,492. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About Dalrada Financial
