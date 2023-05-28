Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 5,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Danske Bank A/S

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

Further Reading

