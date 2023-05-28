DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Update

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their price objective on shares of DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of DCMDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 15,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

