DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $348.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The company had revenue of ($1.30) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

