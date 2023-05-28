Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.10-21.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $503.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

