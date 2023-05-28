Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

DFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

DFY opened at C$36.53 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.29 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.01.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Definity Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.