Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DLTNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

