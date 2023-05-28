Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DLTNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.