DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DNACF stock remained flat at $14.68 on Friday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

