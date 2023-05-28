Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249,778.71 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $6.41 or 0.00023242 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $87.07 million and approximately $249,778.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,582.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00327834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00565125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00066534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00415838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,578,973 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

