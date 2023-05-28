Destination Wealth Management Has $19.66 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

