Destination Wealth Management Purchases 678 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,670,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $148.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $150.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

