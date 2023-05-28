Destination Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $742.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.08.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

