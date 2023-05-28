Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,667 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

