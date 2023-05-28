Destination Wealth Management Sells 7,040 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.