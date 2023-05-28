Destination Wealth Management Sells 8,512 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

