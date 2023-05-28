Destination Wealth Management Sells 8,926 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 5.30% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $52,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $948.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

