Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DSNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

