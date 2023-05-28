Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DSNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
