Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Barclays upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

