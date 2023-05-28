DeXe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.67 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $91.67 million and $792,666.30 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,473,297.96470252 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.51995036 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $753,460.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

