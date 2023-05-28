DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.