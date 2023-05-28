Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 465,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,116. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

