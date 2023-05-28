DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during trading on Friday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

