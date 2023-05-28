DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during trading on Friday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96.
About DKSH
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DKSH (DKSHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.