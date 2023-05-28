Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $175.68.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.