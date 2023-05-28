DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $24.75 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

