Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.31. 750,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.