easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 635

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 580 ($7.21) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $520.63.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

