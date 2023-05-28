Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $74,960,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 3.1 %

ETN opened at $182.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

