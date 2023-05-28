Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,466. Ebara has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
