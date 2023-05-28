Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ebara Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,466. Ebara has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.