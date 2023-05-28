Edgewood Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $20,835,867. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.99. 1,850,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,823. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

