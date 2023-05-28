Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.49 Billion Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372,554 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.3% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Intuit worth $1,488,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.43. 3,287,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average is $412.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

