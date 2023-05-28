Edgewood Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $14,765,350 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena Stock Down 1.2 %

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 413,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.