Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Educational Development Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Educational Development stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.