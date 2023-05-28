Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Educational Development stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

