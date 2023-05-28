Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 1.4 %

Elemental Altus Royalties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,155. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.