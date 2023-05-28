ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $33,260.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,257.31 or 0.99978581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13614554 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,933.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

