Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
