Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ennis by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

