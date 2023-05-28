Enzyme Reaches 1-Day Volume of $434,015.42 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $18.72 or 0.00066662 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $38.68 million and $434,015.42 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,636 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

