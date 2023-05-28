Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $128.49 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $135.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

