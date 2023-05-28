Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.41 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $60.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.41 or 0.00066116 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,846.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00327101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00560105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00412410 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,174,718 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.