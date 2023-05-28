Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003922 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.49 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,521 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

