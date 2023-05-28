Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

