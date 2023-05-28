Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on June 30th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

